Today’s coronavirus news: Businesses worry about another shutdown; more than 500 COVID-19 cases in Ontario

The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Saturday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

7:30 a.m. As he ponders his half-filled Richmond Hill fitness studio, Alex Kucharski gets shivers down his spine.

“Another lockdown would be disastrous for our industry,” said Kucharski, owner of F45 Training Jefferson.

As gym and yoga studio owners, restaurateurs and retailers see the rising weekly COVID-19 numbers across Ontario, they worry about the return of more restrictions. On Friday, the province ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and close by midnight, and many fear that more clampdowns are on the way.

12:36 a.m. The health minister in Australia’s Victoria state has resigned in the fallout from an inquiry into why security guards were used instead of police or the military at quarantine hotels. Lapses in security at the hotels were given as the major reason for a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Victoria reported just one more coronavirus death as Melbourne’s new case average continued to fall. The death took the state toll to 782 and the national figure to 870. There were 12 new cases, while Melbourne’s 14-day average fell again on Saturday to 23.6.

Melburnians, who have been in lockdown for more than a month, are waiting for the easing of restrictions on Monday. It’s expected to include a staged return to school for some students and outdoor gatherings of five people from two households.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos on Saturday issued a statement confirming her resignation, just a day after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews gave evidence to the inquiry and pointed partial blame at Mikakos for her role in the bungled quarantine program.

“I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined,” she wrote in a one-page statement. “I have never shirked my responsibility.” She said she also plans to resign from Victoria Parliament.