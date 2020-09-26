82-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

Montreal police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old man.

Officers arrived on the scene of a collision in the Ville-Marie neighbourhood after a call to 911 at around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils says paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim, who was then transported to hospital.

The man was sitting in the front passenger seat in a car carrying three other people.