Law enforcement monitor 'fake homecoming'

Another tweet reminded students that law enforcement would be keeping an eye on parties this weekend, noting possible fines, reprimand from the university and the risk of catching COVID-19.

"The consequences of large gatherings are real," the post reads.

Western University will host its official homecoming virtually in October.

The university said in a Saturday statement that it's working with health officials to discourage "nuisance parties" this fall, communicating across campus and online on the need to remain vigilant about COVID-19.

"We are encouraged by reports this week from the mayor and city bylaw enforcement of increased compliance, fewer gatherings and reduced get-togethers from last weekend," the statement said.

"Having said that, the university is prepared to use the full force of the code of student conduct should students risk the health and safety of the community through their actions."

The university suspended non-academic, in-person activities amid news of COVID-19 outbreaks among students this month.

Clubs, athletics and events have been put on hold, and restrictions instituted on libraries and other campus buildings.

University president Alan Shepard wrote to students this week asking them to continue avoiding large gatherings, practising physical distancing, wearing masks and keeping their social bubbles small.

"Thank you for what you’ve done and please keep up the good work," he wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2020.

By The Canadian Press