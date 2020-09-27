Quebec ticket holder wins Lotto 649 jackpot

News 04:56 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday night's $8.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 30 will be approximately $5 million.

By The Canadian Press

