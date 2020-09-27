10 ways to use the Hamilton Public Library without late fees

Just take it back.
Lt. Bookman on your heels? Have you had that book checked out from the library just a little longer than you can remember?
Hamiltonians have no need to fret. Fines for all library materials loaned from the Hamilton Public Library during the pandemic are waived until Dec. 31, 2021. That’s materials borrowed between March 15 and on. Plus, the library is permanently eliminating fines and fees on materials for children and teens.
It’s a new season at the HPL that we can all get excited about.
Since March when COVID-19 forced the closure of library operations, the folks over at your local branch have virtually hit the ground running, giving us all new ways to borrow and share. Known for storytime and quiet time, the HPL has a virtual and in house fresh start for us all this fall.
Here are 10 things going on at the library:
There are no more late fees but of course, the loan period for all material is currently four weeks. When you check out material you will receive a receipt with the due date for the items you have borrowed. A receipt can also be emailed to you. You can also check MyHPL for due dates.
To borrow library material, you will need your library card number and your PIN. A PIN is assigned when you register for a card.
Have a question or need just a little direction? HPL staff is available to answer your questions by phone 905-546-3200 or online chat at hpl.ca: Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday. You can also fill out the contact us online form.
