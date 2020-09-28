Flamborough Municipal Service Centre employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Flamborough Municipal Service Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a media release on Sept. 25, the City of Hamilton said Hamilton Public Health Services notified them of the positive test late on Friday afternoon.

“The employee is currently self-isolating and Public Health is in the process of completing contact tracing to ensure all close contacts also self-isolate,” city spokesperson Jasmine Graham said in the press release. “The city extends its best wishes to the employee and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

The employee worked at the Dundas Street East facility, which is located in the Waterdown Public Library, between Monday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 17. Although they were working with the appropriate face mask and behind a Plexiglas shield, since the employee did have contact with the public, the city is advising residents out of "an abundance of caution."