Pets Sit Pretty and get pampered at Waterdown grooming salon

Come furry friends, it’s time to “sit pretty.”

A new grooming salon has opened up in Waterdown and all pooches are welcome.

“Grooming is something that I feel very passionately about,” said Sit Pretty owner and operator Bailey Forgeron, who uses they/them pronouns.

After working in the industry for 10 years, they felt it was time to open their own facility — a place that best represented them.

“There’s definitely the fun aesthetic side of it but grooming goes so much deeper than that," said Forgeron. "It really is all-encompassing care of the animals."

A groomer's role extends beyond outfitting a pooch with a new 'do. The professionals are a part of an animal's health team.

“We notice little things when we’re seeing dogs regularly — a new little lump, a new little bump," explained Forgeron.

And since they know and understand different behaviours, "we can really work towards making sure that a dog is more comfortable and confident in the experience than they might necessarily be otherwise."

When a guardian brings their pet for service at Sit Pretty, their first visit will be for a consultation so they can understand what the overall goal is aesthetically and offer recommendations based on that.

“I just try to educate people as well and try to make sure that the dog’s health and safety and experience is the absolute first priority.”