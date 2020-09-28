Ontario is in a COVID-19 second wave: Ford

TORONTO — Ontario's premier says the province is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and all options are on the table to combat a surge in cases.

Doug Ford says the 700 new cases reported in Ontario today — the highest recorded daily increase since the start of the pandemic — are very concerning.

He says the second wave has the potential to be worse than the first experienced in the spring.

Ford is urging people to follow public health rules to limit the wave's severity.