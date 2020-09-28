Ontario reports 700 cases of COVID-19, beats previous high of 640 in April as authorities struggle to slow virus spread

Ontario has set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases as authorities struggle to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus against a rising tide.

The 700 new infections topped the 640 reached last April 24 at the peak of the first wave, the Ministry of Health reported Monday. A month ago on Aug. 28, there were 122 new cases confirmed.

“We’re certainly headed in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at University Health Network.

Toronto had 344 new cases, with 104 in Peel, 89 in Ottawa and 57 in York region. There were more than 41,000 tests processed on Sunday, at least triple the level of testing that was in place last April.

Hospitalizations remain relatively low at 128 patients, up from 112, with about two-thirds of people testing positive in recent weeks under the age of 40.

“It remains critically important for everyone to continue following public health advice in order to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and protect our communities,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

In the legislature’s question period, Elliott again pressed the federal government to approve more rapid, on-the-spot tests that don’t need to be sent to labs.

“As COVID moves quickly, we have to move faster.”

Cases surged dramatically from the 491 reported Sunday, just a day after Premier Doug Ford ordered strip bars to shut their doors, restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and close by midnight except for take-out and delivery. A week ago, indoor and outdoor crowd limits were lowered to 10 and 25 respectively with physical distancing.

Ford announced last week more than $1 billion to expand testing and provide more contact tracing and management. Rapidly increasing case numbers make it more difficult for public health workers to track down people exposed to those confirmed to have COVID-19 and isolate them, stopping chains of transmission.