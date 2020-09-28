Ontario reports 700 new cases of COVID-19, passing previous daily record of 640 in April

“We’ve seen in jurisdictions around the world how acute care capacity can be easily overwhelmed if the number of positive cases rises too sharply.”

Williams acknowledged it takes a week or two for new cases to impact hospitalizations, and said the government’s next moves depend on where infections go from here. He noted some parts of the province are still seeing few or no new infections, making regional action and a “targeted” approach to future restrictions the most likely path.

There were 128 patients in hospital for COVID-19, the ministry reported Monday, the highest in two months, with 29 in intensive care, the most since mid-August, and 17 patients on ventilators, an increase of one. Doctors have said hospitalizations have remained relatively low because the majority of people catching COVID-19 are under 40 and do not require as much care, although higher case loads will lead to more infections in older age groups.

Dr. Irfan Dhalla, an internal medicine specialist and vice-president of St. Michael’s Hospital, said he understands the government needs to digest Monday’s spike in numbers but tweeted, “It’s time for the government to lead.”

Green Leader Mike Schreiner echoed calls for “aggressive action” and said Ford should have taken more steps sooner to prevent the latest surge.

“The numbers are starting to get scary,” said Liberal Leader Stephen Del Duca.

Ford promised $52 million to recruit and train more nurses, personal support workers and other health-care staff to get ready for the fall and winter, including 800 nurses and 2,000 PSWs, many of whom will help residents in nursing homes and be given a $5,000 incentive for a six-month commitment. That is to forestall a repeat of staff shortages seen last winter and spring as nursing homes were hammered by the virus, killing more than 1,800 residents and eight staff.

Last week the government announced more than $1 billion in funding to expand testing and provide more contact tracing and management. Rapidly increasing case numbers make it more difficult for public health workers to track down people exposed to those confirmed to have COVID-19 and isolate them, stopping chains of transmission.

