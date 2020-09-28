Hamilton’s public board confirms first student case of COVID-19

Hillfield Strathallan College has confirmed its second student case of COVID-19, according to a notice from Marc Ayotte, head of the private school on the Hamilton Mountain.

Ayotte said over the weekend, the school was notified that a student tested positive on Sept. 23. They were last on campus on Sept. 21.

On Saturday, Ayotte said the school was advised by Hamilton public health that the “affected cohort” in the college’s Montessori School will stay at home for the isolation period and will continue their learning online.

It’s unclear how old the student is or what grade they are in. The Montessori program serves children aged 18 months to 9 years old.

Ayotte added that the siblings of those in the affected cohort are considered “low-risk” by public health and they can continue to attend school.

It’s unclear if anyone outside of the cohort will be affected but Ayotte said the college has provided attendance records as well as information on any other groups the case had contact with to public health.

The Fennell Avenue West private school confirmed its first student case on Sept. 10.