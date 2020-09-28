LIVE VIDEO: Ontario Premier Doug Ford provides daily update on COVID-19 September 28

Watch Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s daily news conference on COVID-19 and the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, the government reported there are 700 new cases in Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks with reporters at Queen's Park, where he is expected to announce the fifth part of the province's plan to counter a second wave of COVID-19. The premier is joined by Ontario Deputy Premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott. The province began rolling out details of its fall preparedness plan on September 22 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.