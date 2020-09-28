Hamilton LGBTQ committee chair says council integrity complaint against him ‘attempt to silence’ critics

“Rather than reaching out, council has doubled down. In its simplest form, it’s an attempt to silence the voices of Hamiltonians who are so often unheard by their institutions and their elected officials — the voices of Hamiltonians who dare to provide critical feedback.”

Council’s complaint to the integrity commissioner has origins in the LGBTQ advisory’s committee stance on the raising of the Pride flag outside city hall last year, lack of police board diversity and IT staffer Marc Lemire.

At the time, Lemire’s position with the city was public knowledge having been the subject of media coverage. In August 2019, the city announced the municipality and Lemire had “mutually agreed” to end his employment.

Another point of contention was council’s appointment of former auxiliary police officer Fred Bennink to the police board after advocates’ calls to widen the diversity of its mostly white male membership.

Bennink has told The Spectator he has no intention of resigning from the police board.

Council’s complaint against Kroetsch comes during a time of heightened concern over eroding decorum during and outside city meetings, including how citizen delegates are treated by some when they make presentations.

Through his office Monday, Mayor Fred Eisenberger declined to immediately comment on the report and Kroetsch’s remarks until after Wednesday’s meeting.

“He would like the opportunity to review the report as a council and determine appropriate next steps based on the Integrity Commissioner’s recommendations or otherwise,” spokesperson Michelle Shantz said via email.

Coun. Jason Farr said he didn’t know what position he’d take on the recommendations but argued council’s role in the commissioner’s findings about Kroetsch was “hands-off.”

“If he’s got a beef with those findings, his beef is with the integrity commissioner.”

The integrity commissioner is most commonly known as a tool for residents to file complaints about elected officials who allegedly breach their code of conduct.

Kroestch, who ran against Farr in Ward 2 in the last municipal election, said this is the first time to his knowledge the integrity complaint process has been used against an advisory committee volunteer.

Earlier this month, a Principles Integrity report noted it handled 15 inquiries between July 2018 and the end of August 2020.

Of those, 14 were “resolved without the need for a formal report,” which means the complainant and respondent reached a resolution, the issue was beyond the commissioner’s jurisdiction, or other bodies dealt with the matter.

The report didn’t share any case details.

Last week, shortly before the Kroetsch report was posted to the city’s website, Jeff Abrams, one of the firm’s co-principals, said he didn’t recall the last time a formal report on a complaint was filed. “It wasn’t from us.”

Teviah Moro is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: tmoro@thespec.com