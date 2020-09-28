Waterdown Canada Post employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Waterdown Canada Post office tested positive for COVID-19 in early September.

Canada Post spokesperson Sylvie Lapointe confirmed in email that the positive test took place Sept. 3.

“On Sept. 3, there was one case of a COVID-19 positive employee, having been exposed to the virus outside of the workplace,” she said on Sept. 28. “ All procedures were followed at the time and sanitization had taken place. We were in contact with public health and followed their recommendations and guidance very closely.”

More to come when more information becomes available.