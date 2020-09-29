Parents of sick kids worry Ontario’s health-care system will abandon them again during the second wave of COVID-19

The pandemic is exacerbating long-standing wait lists, fragmentation and gaps in child health care, members of the coalition told more than 1,500 parents at the town hall.

“I hear these stories all the time and the thing that keeps me up at night is that ... somebody is going to be missed,” Alex Munter, CEO of CHEO, said at the town hall. “Consequences of this are so massive, the stakes are so high ... What will happen is if you don’t take care of kids, they’ll get sicker and need more care ...”

The coalition says 160,000 Ontario children are on wait lists. During the pandemic, over 30,000 procedures and appointments at children’s hospitals were cancelled. Waits can be up to two and a half years for surgery.

“Kids can deteriorate ... and so a child lower on the list gets moved up,” said Munter. “What that means is more kids wait and those kids deteriorate and we’re constantly chasing our tail and in crisis mode.”

The coalition is calling on the province to give $375 million to children’s health and social services. Health Minister Christine Elliott didn’t promise cash at the town hall but said her ministry is tackling the backlog.

“We don’t want to put you behind again ... even as we face the potential second wave and flu season and all of the rest of it,” she said. “We want to make sure we can continue to provide those services.”

One mom described waiting six “terrifying” months for mental-health care as her eight-year-old struggled with such severe anxiety and depression that he wanted to take his own life. Her son is now 10 and she worries services not available during COVID could push him into crisis again.

“Once COVID hit, services slowed down and there was really no crisis plan,” she said.

She points out that during COVID all families are dealing with never-before-seen tensions and stressors.

“My son spent six whole months wanting to die at eight years old. If as a community, we don’t think that is important enough to get them care right away, then there is something really, really wrong because every day does count and I could have lost him,” she said.

“COVID is going to make that worse inevitably. Those kids who were on those wait lists before, they’re desperate right now and their families are falling apart while they try hard just to keep their kids alive.”