Ontario reports 554 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 554 new cases of COVID-19 today and four new death from the illness.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 251 cases are being reported in Toronto, 106 in Ottawa, 79 cases in Peel Region, and 43 in York Region.

She says 62 per cent of the new cases are among people under the age of 40.

In total, 137 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 30 in intensive care.