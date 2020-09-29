CRTC 'secret shoppers' report on wireless sellers

TORONTO — Canada's telecom regulator says there was evidence of misleading or aggressive behaviour in about one-fifth of the interactions between its undercover shoppers and sales staff for six major wireless carriers.

The CRTC says the vast majority of interactions during its "secret shopper" investigation early this year were perceived as positive.

However, it found that 20 per cent of shoppers felt they were given misleading information or faced aggressive sales practices — particularly if they had disabilities and or didn't use English or French as their first language.

The findings are from the CRTC's first report from a "secret shoppers" program that came out of a major inquiry into how telecom providers treated consumers.