It’s time to consider shutting down casinos, theatres and malls, leading health expert says

As COVID-19 cases continue to pile up, a leading health expert says the Ontario government should consider shutting down casinos, movie theatres and shopping malls. Industry defenders, meanwhile, say closures would be unnecessary and unfair.

“Closing them completely should be a last resort. But I think we need to consider everything right now. How surgical can we afford to be?” said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious disease specialist with the University Health Network.

Tuesday, Ontario had 554 new COVID-19 cases, down from a record-setting 700 the day before. But Sharkawy warns we haven’t come close to the peak of the second wave.

“I have no doubt that we’ll be seeing a thousand cases per day within the next two to three weeks,” said Sharkawy, who was surprised to see some Ontario casinos reopen on Monday for the first time since March. Casinos had been allowed to open since the province hit Stage 3 in mid-July, but casino operators had been negotiating unsuccessfully with the province to boost a 50-customer cap.

“They’re closing strip clubs and cutting bar hours but casinos are still open? Gambling is not essential. All it will take is one outbreak at a facility like this to show why we shouldn’t be supporting them right now,” said Sharkawy.

Those casinos are all managed by Great Canadian Gaming Co., which runs 11 casinos in Ontario, including at Woodbine and Mohawk.

Shutting casinos down wouldn’t be fair to the industry’s 17,000 workers in Ontario, said Paul Burns, president and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade association.

“If they roll things back to Stage 2 for the entire province, or an entire region, that’s their prerogative. If they cherry-pick one sector of one industry, that’s problematic,” said Burns, who pointed out that casinos which have opened are nowhere near their standard capacity, and are missing some standard features: booze and table games.

“We’re the safest part of the entire hospitality industry, because we’re already so heavily regulated. And now, there are only 50 people allowed in at a time,” said Burns.

A spokesperson for the provincial ministry of health said the government is still monitoring the COVID situation across Ontario, and could implement further restrictions.