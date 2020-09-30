Want to see those fall colours at Greensville's Spencer Gorge? Better make a reservation

If you’re hoping to take in the fall colours at Dundas Peak this year, officials at the Hamilton Conservation Authority are recommending residents make reservations as soon as they can.

And if they were planning the activity for this upcoming weekend, they’ll have to reconsider — as the entire weekend has been booked up, according to Gord Costie, director of conservation area services.

“I wouldn’t say we were surprised,” said Costie. “We were forecasting and anticipating this kind of uptick. It was a matter of time.”

Due to COVID-19 as well as the popularity of Spencer Gorge — home to the iconic peak and Webster’s Falls — visits to the conservation area are by pre-booking only this year.

The online system got up and running earlier this month, with the park reopening on Sept. 19.

As of right now, Costie said bookings can be made only a week in advance and are for two-hour blocks starting at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Arrival times are then staggered in 15-minute intervals, he added.

Separate advance reservations are required for each area, so visitors also have to choose either the Dundas Peak hike or the Webster’s Falls hike.

With the system, the number of vehicles going into the conservation area has been “dramatically reduced,” said Costie.

At this time last year, Costie estimates the parking lots were seeing an average of 500 cars per day. On weekends, it would be closer to a thousand.

“We now have a maximum at (the) Tews Falls parking lot of 150 vehicles for the day,” he said, with another 60 cars at the Greensville Optimist Park.