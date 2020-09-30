Dozens charged in alleged illegal casino bust

MARKHAM, Ont. — Police north of Toronto have charged dozens of people and seized millions of dollars in cash and assets following a months-long investigation into alleged illegal gambling.

York Regional Police say 33 people have been charged with more than 70 counts, including alcohol and weapons charges, in an investigation dubbed Project End Game.

Officers also seized more than $1 million in cash and equipment, $1.5 million in alcohol and 11 firearms.

They've also "restrained" a 20,000-square foot mansion in Markham worth $9 million.