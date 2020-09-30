Two students test positive for COVID-19 at Hamilton Catholic elementary school

Hamilton’s Catholic school board has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in its schools.

Two students at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Elementary School have tested positive for the virus, according to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board.

In a message sent to parents Tuesday, the board said the students were last in school on Thursday, Sept. 24 and the pair had “a common exposure outside of the school environment.”

The board added that the positive test results were confirmed by Hamilton public health on Tuesday.

Students and staff from two cohorts at the Queensbury Drive school have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days effective immediately, according to the board.

The start of self-isolation period has been backdated to Sept. 24 due to that day being the last exposure.

Hamilton public health is currently working with the board and the school to pinpoint other individuals who may have come in contact with the students.

The areas “occupied” by the confirmed cases have also been cleaned and sanitized by the board.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is always a priority concern for our school and school board, but is especially important during the current pandemic,” stated the note.

Despite being the first school to confirm more than one case in the board, public health is not considering it an outbreak at this stage, according to spokesperson Jasmine Graham.