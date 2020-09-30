Family of boy with rare disease seeks Ottawa's help

The father of a young Ontario boy with a rare genetic disease is asking the federal government to help fund research that could treat his child's condition.

Terry Pirovolakis says his two-year-old son Michael was diagnosed last year with SPG50, an extremely rare disorder that causes a loss of mobility and a decline in brain functions over time.

He says his family has been raising money for research that could help Michael but the COVID-19 pandemic meant many planned fundraising events had to be cancelled.

Pirovolakis says he now plans to bike from Pickering, Ont., to Ottawa — starting on Saturday — and has asked to meet with the prime minister next week.