Restaurant dining etiquette has changed and diners need to respect the rules

As more restaurants open for indoor dining and the second wave of COVID-19 incoming, diners need to be ever mindful of social distancing protocols.

If you’ve been to a restaurant since your area has progressed to Stage 3 of reopening, thank you for supporting your local businesses. However, diners must realize that business is a little different than usual and restaurant staff are doing their best to remind guests that there are rules to be followed.

Wear your mask when you enter the restaurant — and please don’t take it off until your server mentions that it is safe to do so. Each restaurant has different protocol, but generally guests are allowed to take their masks off at their table and must put it back on when going to the bathroom or leaving. Although you’re usually allowed to leave your mask off while you’re sitting at your table, it would be respectful to your server to keep it on while they are at your table taking your order or bringing you the bill.

Servers keep their masks on throughout their whole shift but still risk their health when they are near your table and especially if you’re talking to them without a mask on. Even if you are not experiencing any symptoms of illness, doesn’t mean you aren’t able to spread it to others.

And even if you aren’t spreading COVID-19, doesn’t mean you aren’t spreading another illness that could force a worker to stay home from work or pass it on to the worker’s family. The majority of restaurant workers aren’t salaried or have private health insurance so losing even a day’s pay or becoming ill could mean serious financial issues for them.

If you do decide to dine in, keep it within your social bubble. Your social bubble doesn’t mean you are hanging out with your five friends mask-free on one day and then meeting with four of your family members the next day — your social bubble would become enormous.

You might think your social bubble is under 10 people but most likely everyone else in your bubble thinks they can do the same and choose their own 10 people as well, adding up to a monstrous bubble. You and everyone within your social bubble (which includes everyone you live with combined with their household which includes any roommates and family members) need to accept that once you’re in a social bubble together, you can’t let anyone else in.

That means that you should probably not go out for a bite with your coworkers after your shift ends. If you wear your mask during work, you are not in a social bubble with your coworkers and it would not be safe to hang out with them in a mask-free setting, such as a restaurant.

Servers rely on your honesty when you dine in and they have no way of knowing if you are truly keeping your table restricted to your social bubble. Don’t go to a restaurant and wait for the staff to enforce social distancing rules for you because you think you can get away with it.

When choosing a restaurant, keep it within your local area. Keeping COVID-19 contained means that you aren’t travelling outside of your city. I work as a server at a restaurant in Guelph and when we reopened for indoor dining, I answered dozens of calls per day asking about reservations and turned away quite a few — some people were willing to make the hour and a half drive from places like Scarborough or Mississauga because those cities hadn’t progressed to Stage 3 of reopening yet.