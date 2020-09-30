Council reprimands Hamilton LGBTQ chair after integrity investigation

In doing so, he “inappropriately used his position” as chair in “improperly and publicly criticizing and disparaging council decisions,” Principles Integrity, the integrity commissioner since 2018, writes in a report discussed Wednesday.

Kroetsch said Kelly introduced him as chair and he didn’t feel it appropriate to interrupt the live broadcast.

Another breach, the report concludes, was a Twitter post by Kroetsch that included a version of an advisory committee motion that referenced the police board and staff positions, which the clerk had advised against.

The report suggests “it might be appropriate” that he, “recognizing the constraints on him as an advocate pushing for change through the structure of an advisory committee, consider relinquishing his role ...”

Kroetsch noted Marc Lemire, the now-ex IT staffer, and Fred Bennink, the police board member, weren’t mentioned by name in the Twitter post.

But an earlier version of the motion that included their names has been on the city’s website for months. Both names were publicly known, including through media coverage, Kroetsch also points out.

Eisenberger said the main issue was sharing information of an “identifiable individual” against the clerk’s direction. “To say that we’re OK with that is completely wrong.”

Coun. Brad Clark also cited the privacy issue as his paramount concern. “That was a serious, serious violation. It was not just ‘good trouble.’”

“Good trouble,” a mantra of Sen. John Lewis, an American civil rights icon who died in July, was referenced in the integrity commissioner’s report.

Coun. Maureen Wilson, who noted it important not to “misappropriate” Lewis’s words, said “dissent is absolutely critical for democracy,” including being “disruptive in the face of injustice.”

Coun. John-Paul Danko sided with others on the privacy question but called the report “extremely heavy-handed” in separating personal advocacy from committee advice.

The Kroetsch complaint was the only one out of 15 the integrity commissioner handled between July 2018 and the end of August 2020 that involved a formal report.

The other 14 were “resolved” without a formal report, which means the complainant and respondent reached a resolution, the issue was beyond the commissioner’s jurisdiction, or other bodies dealt with the matter, Principles Integrity noted.