In-school vaccine programs moved to clinics

Reviews of students' immunization records are also cancelled for the rest of the year, said Toronto's associate medical officer of health, Dr. Vinita Dubey.

"Vaccines provide individuals with protection from non-COVID-19 diseases. Students visiting their health-care providers for scheduled or urgent visits should not delay vaccinations at this time," Dubey said in an email.

Dr. Jennifer Blake, chief executive officer of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada, said it's important for parents to ensure their children get all the necessary doses of the HPV vaccine despite the disruption in the school programs.

Ontario already vaccinates students later than other provinces, she said, noting the HPV vaccine may require a third dose if administered at a later age. The vaccine is the most important preventive measure against cervical cancer, she said.

"What we know from the worldwide experience is that the most effective programs for vaccination are the school-based programs. So anything that interferes with a school-based vaccination program can throw us off," Blake said.

"It is something to consider as to whether or not in future years, it's worth moving this program back to an earlier grade level so that you do have a little bit of a buffer in case something like this continues or happens again."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 1, 2020.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press