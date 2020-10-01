Two MPs join effort to curb online hate

Twitter said earlier this year in response to criticism over that approach that Khamenei's remarks amounted to "foreign policy sabre-rattling."

Morantz said while the task force is focused on anti-Semitism, the work also applies more broadly.

"Hate against one group online is really a concern to all groups," Morantz said.

"We need to emphasize that if we can't protect one minority we can't protect any of them."

The Liberal government has repeatedly pledged to do more to combat hate speech online.

During the last election, they promised new regulations for social media platforms, including a requirement that they remove "illegal content, including hate speech, within 24 hours or face significant penalties."

Critics, including conservative media outlets like True North and The Rebel, have accused the Liberals of wanting to crack down on free speech.

Morantz said a distinction must be made between free speech and that which breaks existing criminal laws. The focus needs to be on the latter, he said.

In turn, he refused to comment on a fellow Tory MP who recently circulated a message on Twitter that was criticized for using an anti-Semitic trope.

In August, B.C. MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay share a video of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and liberal philanthropist George Soros, saying Canadians ought to be alarmed by their “closeness.”

Soros is often linked to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Findlay later took down the tweet and apologized for sharing content from what she described as a source that promotes "hateful conspiracy theories."

Housefather was among those who spoke out about Findlay's tweet. He said he accepts her apology, but the incident highlights the issue.

"People often innocently retweet something without understanding the implications of it," he said.

What needs to happen is for social media platforms to step up and figure out a way the flag the content, he said.

"If the media platform lets them know that, they can make a conscious decision whether or not they want to retweet it, knowing that it's been flagged as being anti-Semitic content or other types of racist, misogynistic, etc., content."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 1, 2020.

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press