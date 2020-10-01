Where do pro- and anti-mask crusaders come from?

More likely, a number of factors come into play when someone’s emotional mask response is triggered.

One potential factor: control.

“I think this is a very unusual period,” Fulford said, speaking about the pandemic in general. “A lot of us have lots of issues that are out of our control and I suppose putting a mask on gives you a sense of doing something.”

Maybe some feel out of control when others aren’t following suit. Maybe others feel out of control when their ability to choose is taken away.

Another potential factor: social media.

“I don’t think it’s a good venue for academic discussion,” said Fulford, noting the only “social media” she has is email. “Groups become echo chambers. I wonder if that amplifies the really polarizing positions — you’re constantly getting reinforced by your group.”

Hence, a few too many trips down the pro- or anti-mask internet rabbit hole could lead to a real-life, real bad outburst.

Dr. Jeffrey Pernica, another McMaster infectious disease specialist, worries overly emotional reactions — on both the pro- and anti-mask side — are actually counterproductive to achieving public health goals.

“The fact it is becoming quite a hot-button issue may not be helpful in terms of controlling the infection,” Pernica said. “People getting upset at other people for their perceived lapses ... often doesn’t have the desired effect.”

Just like how telling people smoking is “stupid” doesn’t make them quit, shaming people for not wearing a mask is unlikely to sway them.

“Shaming is not an effective public health strategy,” he said.

And in some cases, strict mask policies can cause more harm than good, he says.

Take, for example, a family kicked off a plane because their two-year-old won’t wear a mask. An asymptomatic non-mask wearing child remaining in their seat for two hours doesn’t pose a huge risk to other passengers, but a policy mandating all passengers mask-up will stop that family from travelling, he said.

“Basically what you’re saying is families with two-year-olds can’t travel,” he said.

This is where the plea for leniency comes in.

“There are going to be people who can’t wear masks,” Pernica said. Those people need to be accommodated, not shamed, he said. The hope is that most other people will happily and voluntarily wear masks, keeping infection spread risks low and allowing for accommodations, he said.

In Hamilton, the city’s mask bylaw allows for medical exemptions. If you say you can’t wear a mask, that’s a valid enough exemption. No questions asked.

Those caught breaking mask rules could face a $200 fine, but bylaw has laid no charges thus far — they prefer voluntary compliance over heavy-handed enforcement.

Pernica also addressed Fulford’s point that maybe the true benefits — and limitations — of masks aren’t getting across to the public.

“Masks are not a panacea,” he said. “The pandemic would not go away if everyone wore masks.”

Instead, masks are good to wear when you’re inside and close to other people. Outside on a windy day, they’re not going to have much of an added benefit, he said.

Other measures — like physical distancing, practising good hand hygiene and staying home when you’re sick — are important tools that also reduce the risk of transmission.

So, at the end of the day, how should you respond to the mask-wearing practices of your fellow citizens?

“Maybe we just need to remember to be kind to each other,” Fulford said.