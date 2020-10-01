Man killed in drive-by shooting in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say a man has died following a drive-by shooting in northwest Toronto.
Investigators say they were called to the Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street area shortly after 9:15 a.m.
They say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say two men were seen leaving the area in a sedan.
They say schools in the area were placed in lockdown while officers examined the scene.
By The Canadian Press
