‘It destroyed everything’: Flamborough tornado leaves $100K damage in its wake

“And it just jetted across Safari Road and onto the field at (Thiara’s) farm,” said Gillen. “The clouds were turning inside of each other. It sounded like a freight train, like what you see on TV.”

The intense weather system came at the tail-end of tornado season in the province, which typically spans from mid-April to early September, Coulson said.

“Most of the tornadoes in Ontario are at the lowest end of the scale, so called EF0 or EF1,” Coulson explained. EF is the abbreviation for Enhanced Fujita scale, a ranking system for tornado intensity that runs from zero to five. “We’ve had a few EF2s this year, but this was still a notable event.”

On Thursday, a Thiara family stood quietly on the farm’s driveway, side by side, steps away from a transport truck, which hours earlier had been turned on its side.

It was the worst storm they had ever seen.

“Nothing like this,” Thiara said. “There was so much force and pressure that I couldn’t close the (garage) door. It destroyed everything.”

Pieces of wood and roof shingles were littered across the property. Branches and roots and shards of glass laid strewn on the grass and fields. Aluminum barn siding hung by a thread. Fences were mangled. Metal flag posts leaned back. The outhouse in the rear of the farm disappeared.

“You can go see for yourself,” Thiara said of the outhouse, “but there’s nothing there. You can’t see anything. It’s just debris now.”

Thiara said an adjudicator came by the property early Thursday and pegged the damage at more than $100,000. Luckily, he said, no one was injured. But the speed at which the tornado hit, five or so seconds from start to finish and all on one modest-sized farm, leaves him shaken.

“It’s one thing to hear of or see tornadoes online,” he said. “It’s another thing to be in one.”

Sebastian Bron is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: sbron@thespec.com