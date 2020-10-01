Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down in rural Hamilton

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado swept through rural Hamilton late Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Tornadoes Project — a research team based out of Western University — is surveying the site at Brock and Safari roads in Flamborough, where the major storm cell left extensive damage in its path.

Several trees were uprooted, roofs to buildings and barns ripped off and transport trucks tipped over in the intense storm which lasted just “a few minutes,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

Coulson said winds reached as high as 150 km/h.