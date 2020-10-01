Ontario records 538 more cases of COVID-19

Another 538 Ontario residents have contracted COVID-19 as the backlog of tests in labs grew to 82,473 — double the daily capacity of the processing system — leading to further delays in getting results to people.

The new infections reported Thursday were down from 625 on Wednesday, when health officials warned the increasingly rapid spread of the virus because of lax pandemic precautions is propelling the province toward 1,000 new cases daily in early October, with the number of infections doubling every 10 to 12 days.

There were three new deaths for a total of 11 since Monday, according to the report from the Ministry of Health.

Two statistics suggested the virus is broadening its grip. The percentage of people under 40 testing positive has decreased to 60 per cent, meaning cases are increasing in older age groups more likely to need medical care. As well, 10 of the province’s 34 public health units reported no new cases, down from about 18 daily through most of the summer.

Toronto had 229 new cases, Peel had 101, Ottawa had 66 and York Region had 43.

In Ottawa, medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told residents to be cautious even when meeting friends outdoors.

“One in four people who test positive are exposed to the virus from members outside their household through social interactions in indoor or outdoor settings,” she said. “This is a major source of transmission.”

There are 4,975 Ontarians with active cases of the virus diagnosed in the last 14 days, the highest since the peak of COVID-19 last April.

The increasing incidence of the virus in the community is leading to more infections in vulnerable nursing homes, where two new outbreaks lifted the total to 48. There were 14 new cases among residents and six more in staff. To date, 1,869 nursing home residents and eight staff members have died from the virus.

Current outbreaks include the Fairview and Norwood nursing homes in Toronto, where a combined total of 55 residents and 16 staff have been infected. The worst in the province is at Ottawa’s West End Villa, where 17 residents have died since late August, with 30 residents and 38 staff testing positive.