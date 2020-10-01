No new COVID testing sites for Hamilton despite high demand

That first change in testing criteria hasn’t made a difference so far with 2,000 to 3,000 people a day still booking appointments at the centres located at the West End Clinic urgent care centre, the King and West 5th campuses of St. Joseph’s Healthcare, and the Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena.

Most book appointments online now which took an unsustainable load off those answering the phones. But overall, demand has been the same.

Hamilton also has no pharmacies providing COVID-19 tests at this time. The closest pharmacies are in Brantford, Mississauga and Cambridge.

An assessment and testing centre sub-group, which Packer co-chairs, has “several potential options” for additional sites.

“We are beholden to the ministry who tells us when it is or isn’t opportune to move ahead,” said Packer.

There will be a replacement for the Mountain drive-through testing centre, which is expected to convert back to an arena sometime this fall.

“We have concrete plans for how to precisely match the mountain volume,” said Packer.

Ontario Health said, “There will be a change of location coming for an existing site.”

One major factor that could make it difficult to open new assessment centres in Ontario is the increased demand it would put on the province’s overwhelmed labs.

“It’s one thing to get a test in a timely manner but you also want the results in a timely manner,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said Sept. 23. “We have to make sure as we increase the testing with the specimen collection side, we also have to increase on the lab side.”

Hamilton’s regional hospital lab has gone from turning out test results in under 24 hours to up to four days. It’s difficult to expand capacity because equipment is back ordered and all labs are trying to hire more staff.

“We’re at a crunch as we were back in April and May,” interim director Dr. Marek Smieja said Sept. 29. “Unfortunately, just like virtually every lab in Ontario, we have developed a backlog.”