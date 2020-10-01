Kittens fell from vehicle, were not thrown:police

ESSEX, Ont. — Provincial police say they've concluded an investigation into allegations that a kitten was thrown from a moving vehicle in Essex, Ont., and found no wrongdoing.

Police say a witness reported seeing a kitten thrown from the driver's side door of the vehicle as it left a fast food drive-thru on the evening of Sept. 3.

They say the witness took the kitten to a veterinary clinic, but it later died.

A second kitten was found in the area, but it had also died.