Government to propose hybrid Senate sittings

OTTAWA — The government's representative in the Senate is promising to introduce tomorrow a motion to hold hybrid sittings of the upper house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Marc Gold's promise clears the way for the Senate to deal swiftly with a bill authorizing new benefits for workers left jobless or underemployed by the health crisis.

Frustration over the Senate's failure to find a way to resume full operations in the midst of the pandemic prompted some senators Wednesday to block Gold's attempt to speed Bill C-4 through the chamber.

The bill replaces the now-defunct Canada Emergency Response Benefit with a more expansive employment insurance regime and three new benefits for those who don't qualify for EI, fall sick or have to stay home to care for a dependent.