'It happened in the blink of an eye': Tornado causes significant damage at Flamborough farm

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in west Flamborough on Sept. 30.
Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson said a research team from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University, who have been working with Environment Canada investigating tornadoes across the country surveyed the scene on Thursday morning.
“The team from Western did in fact confirm that there was a tornado in the hamlet of Strabane,” he said. “This tornado occurred around 4:30 (Wednesday) afternoon.”
The tornado struck Thiara Farms on Brock Road, just north of Safari Road, and Prabhjot Thiara estimated there is “hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage,” but said the insurance company has not yet assessed the damage.
“It happened in the blink of an eye,” said Thiara, who was trying to close up the barn when the storm struck. “It was raining, then the winds picked up and stuff was thrown around.
“It was crazy.”
The tornado tore the roof off of part of one barn at the farm which grows produce, mainly peppers, as well as destroying another coverall-type shed used to store equipment and an assembly line of sorting equipment, said Aman Thiara.
A large truck was also flipped on its side, numerous trees were toppled, a steel fence was torn apart and numerous pieces of farm equipment were damaged by flying debris, he added.
However, Aman Thiara said he is trying to look at things in a positive light.
“The main thing is no one got hurt,” he said, noting there were roughly 10-12 people in the area of the barns when the tornado struck. “Everything else can be rebuilt.
“It could have been worse.”
Coulson said the tornado was relatively short-lived.
“The length of damage was only about 700 metres and the maximum width of damage was about 100 metres,” he said. “It was rated as an enhanced Fujita scale 1 tornado with peak winds of 150 km/h.”
Coulson said the tornado was caused by unstable weather conditions. He said there is a dome of cool air over the Great Lakes, while the ground is still being warmed up by the sun.
“It’s that combination of cool air, above the warm air rising up from the surface, that creates these very unstable conditions in local pockets here and there,” he said. “One of these pockets of rising air developed into this brief thunderstorm that ended up generating the tornado.”
Aman Thiara added the farm is somewhat lucky the tornado took place now — with only a few weeks left in the growing season, rather than earlier in the summer.
He said there is so much damage and debris it is hard to know where to begin the cleanup, adding it is still hard to believe the tornado touched down.
“You see it on TV and in the movies,” he said, “but you never think it will actually happen.”
