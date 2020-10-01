'It happened in the blink of an eye': Tornado causes significant damage at Flamborough farm

“It could have been worse.”

Coulson said the tornado was relatively short-lived.

“The length of damage was only about 700 metres and the maximum width of damage was about 100 metres,” he said. “It was rated as an enhanced Fujita scale 1 tornado with peak winds of 150 km/h.”

Coulson said the tornado was caused by unstable weather conditions. He said there is a dome of cool air over the Great Lakes, while the ground is still being warmed up by the sun.

“It’s that combination of cool air, above the warm air rising up from the surface, that creates these very unstable conditions in local pockets here and there,” he said. “One of these pockets of rising air developed into this brief thunderstorm that ended up generating the tornado.”

Aman Thiara added the farm is somewhat lucky the tornado took place now — with only a few weeks left in the growing season, rather than earlier in the summer.

He said there is so much damage and debris it is hard to know where to begin the cleanup, adding it is still hard to believe the tornado touched down.

“You see it on TV and in the movies,” he said, “but you never think it will actually happen.”