Auto sales rebound 2.4 per cent in September

TORONTO — Auto sales in September were 2.4 per cent higher than a year earlier, marking the best month for dealers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. said on Thursday that 169,876 light vehicles were sold in September, up from 166,488 in September 2019.

Andrew King, the managing partner of the consultancy, said the sales marked a huge step forward for the auto industry, which saw sales plunge during the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

King said the question is whether the sales momentum can keep up if a second COVID-19 lockdown comes into force.