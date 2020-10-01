Hamilton has 100 active cases of COVID, two ongoing outbreaks

Hamilton public health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

As of Sept. 30, Hamilton has had 1,166 cases of COVID-19 — up six from the previous day. Of those, 87 per cent have been resolved.

As of Wednesday, there are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton.

An employee at Fortinos grocery store in Ancaster tested positive for COVID-19, the chain’s parent company reported Wednesday. The last day the employee worked at the 54 Wilson St. W. location was Sept. 20.

On Wednesday, McMaster University reported its third case of COVID-19 after a student, who had spent time in the psychology building, tested positive for the virus. The student was last on campus Sept. 24. There have been two other cases of COVID-19 at the university, one in an employee and another in a graduate student.

Mohawk College has had one case of the virus — a “person associated” with the college’s Stoney Creek Campus.

There have been a total of 46 deaths related to the virus in Hamilton, the latest an 83-year-old woman, who had been travelling internationally, died Sept. 20 in hospital.

Ohsweken public health reported five new cases — three confirmed and two suspected — in 24 hours in Six Nations on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, Six Nations has had 21 positive cases and one death.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in the city — one at St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke, a long-term care home on Hamilton’s west Mountain, where a staff member tested positive, and another at Rygiel Supports for Community Living, where a staff member also tested positive. The outbreaks were reported by public health Sept. 27.

In Haldimand and Norfolk, an outbreak was declared Sept. 26 at Delrose Retirement Residence after a resident tested positive for the virus.