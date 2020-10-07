'Quite disgusted': Vandalism, overcrowding force indefinite closure of Waterdown park washrooms

The City of Hamilton has closed the washrooms at Memorial Park in Waterdown indefinitely due to ongoing issues with overcrowding youth and extensive vandalism in the building.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said on Sept. 23 staff arrived at the washrooms to approximately 20 youth in the building smoking, not wearing masks, damaging property and refusing staff requests to leave the building. Police were called to de-escalate the situation, remove the youth and allow staff to lock up.

“They were belligerent, they were swearing at staff and one of them spat on one of the patrol cars that was there,” she said.

Partridge added the youth were smoking marijuana, weren’t wearing masks or social distancing, so staff were concerned. She noted city staff have also had complaints from the public about similar situations at the washroom facility in the past.

The ward councillor said she is “disgusted” by the behaviour.

“I’m very disappointed, but I’m also quite disgusted,” she said, adding the teens were between the ages of 12 and 15. “Staff should not have to deal with young people swearing at them, spitting on them and smoking weed in a city-owned facility.”

The ongoing incidents are a safety concern for staff and residents, particularly related to COVID-19 and visitors not adhering to gathering or physical distancing restrictions, she said. As a result, the city has decided to close the building until further notice.

She said her concern is that a lot of families with young children are now unable to use the washroom at the park as a result of the incident.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said staff do not have the ability to monitor the washrooms to ensure physical distancing is observed.

“We’ve got so many facilities, we just can do that at every facility,” she said.