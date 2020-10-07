Rockton World's Fair is cancelled but you can still fall for the annual event

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Rockton World’s Fair, the Rockton Agricultural Society is still trying to bring a fair feeling to the Thanksgiving weekend.

“For Thanksgiving weekend we will be putting up a display of pumpkin people, scarecrows, large hay bales done up as farm animals and midway rides and demo cars,” said the Rockton Agricultural Society’s Katrina Wieczorek. “Just a big display of all things fair.

“It’s going to be fun and exciting to come out and see.”

She said they hope to have the display set up as a drive-thru on the fairgrounds all weekend in a come-as-you-like fashion, adding visitors can leave a donation if they wish.