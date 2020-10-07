Rockton World's Fair is cancelled but you can still fall for the annual event

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Rockton World’s Fair, the Rockton Agricultural Society is still trying to bring a fair feeling to the Thanksgiving weekend.
“For Thanksgiving weekend we will be putting up a display of pumpkin people, scarecrows, large hay bales done up as farm animals and midway rides and demo cars,” said the Rockton Agricultural Society’s Katrina Wieczorek. “Just a big display of all things fair.
“It’s going to be fun and exciting to come out and see.”
She said they hope to have the display set up as a drive-thru on the fairgrounds all weekend in a come-as-you-like fashion, adding visitors can leave a donation if they wish.
“It’s a community spirit project,” Wieczorekk said. “It felt strange not doing anything for Thanksgiving weekend.
“Some of our volunteers, we all pitched together and we’re going to put up this enormous hay display.”
Although the fair was cancelled for the first time in its 168-year history due to the pandemic, the RAS is holding some virtual competitions online.
A School Fair Virtual Competition was held for students Grade 8 and below in several categories including baking and food, photography, crafts and hobbies, grain and corn, fruit and vegetables and jack-o-lanterns.
As well, the RAS is holding a pop-up “Thank a Farmer” competition, which encourages participants of all age categories to submit a handmade card with a note inside thanking a farmer for continuing to work hard and grow food during the pandemic.
The cards will be judged and award ribbons and will then be distributed to local farmers. The deadline for the competition is Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
The cancellation of the fair - the agricultural society’s main source of yearly revenue - has had a big economic impact on the Rockton Agricultural Society, Wieczorek said. To offset some of the losses, the RAS taking part in the Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions online progressive 50/50 raffle.
She said the 50/50 is an online weekly draw, with $2 tickets. When you purchase a ticket, your number goes into the draw for the lifetime of the raffle - but you have to buy a ticket for each week.
“If your number is pulled and you haven’t opted in for the $2 ticket for that week, it’s a non-winner and the jackpot rolls over to the next week,” she said, adding you can support your favourite fair when buying a ticket. “It’s a great income for us.
“We’re always looking for fundraising ideas, because we are losing a lot of income.”
In addition, the RAS has been holding takeout dinners that can be ordered through their website. They have held three to date, and plan to continue to hold them monthly.
“It’s been very good - we’ve pretty well sold out almost every meal,” she said, adding the next dinner will be Oct. 21, with chicken parmigiana on the menu.
For more information on the competitions, takeout dinners or 50/50 draws, visit www.rocktonworldsfair.com.
