New Green leader to be chosen Saturday

She said it won't matter, though, because the leader doesn't have that much control over the party's direction, and is not going to be "my boss." May will, for now, remain the parliamentary leader, as none of the candidates has a seat in the House of Commons.

Lascaris has said the party became too mainstream and centrist under May. Four years ago May fired him as the party's justice critic for his support of the movement for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel, which many say is an anti-Semitic effort to destroy Israel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Lascaris of "vile, anti-Semitic smears" when Lascaris accused two Liberal Jewish MPs of being loyal to "apartheid Israel" in 2018.

It's a label Lascaris rejects, saying his criticism of Israel's treatment of Palestinians is legitimate.

He is considered one of the front-runners in the contest, along with Annamie Paul. The two have led the fundraising and donor numbers for the last several months.

Lascaris said he thinks he and May can make it work if he wins.

"My goal would be to start fresh with Elizabeth, to have a productive relationship with Elizabeth," he said.

Paul, a Black Jewish mother of two who once worked in the prosecutor's office at the International Criminal Court, wants to bring diversity to the party, something she said is sorely lacking in the Greens. She said she has been the target of a lot of hate throughout the campaign, particularly anti-Semitic comments on social media.

While May didn't officially endorse Paul, she did help her fundraise a bit, a move others criticized since May was asked to remain neutral.

Roberts said bringing the various factions in the party into the same tent won't be an easy job, but she thinks at least at first, the new leader will be given a chance by all.

"Then, because we're Greens, if it isn't working, we'll hear about it," she said.

