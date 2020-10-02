Tory senator seeks Liberal backing for global post

She had been a Conservative candidate in the riding then known as Mississauga-Brampton South, losing to current industry minister Navdeep Bains in 2008.

Ataullahjan has held a number of posts in the Inter-Parliamentary Union. She currently heads its committee on "Middle East questions," which has promoted peace between Israel and Palestinians and more recently tried to resolve conflicts in Libya and Yemen.

She said that the head of the Canadian group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Liberal MP David McGuinty, could run for the position.

"They're just waiting for a man to say no. And then they will offer it to a woman," she said.

Ataullahjan is vice-president of the Canadian IPU group, having been president when the Conservatives were in power in Ottawa.

She said McGuinty has not returned her calls and messages since early September.

Ataullahjan said that's "rude and disrespectful." "It's not good enough for them to look at the work that I've done, the presence I've had in the IPU," she said.

Ataullahjan said she secured the support of nine of the 12 members of the Canadian IPU group, including three Liberal MPs.

"If I had gotten the support of my government, and here I stress 'my government' because I'm Canadian and this is my government, I would have won," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2020.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press