No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 6 will grow to approximately $65 million, and the draw will also include a shot at 8 Maxmillions prizes.

By The Canadian Press