One dead in Toronto shooting

Toronto police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northwest side.
It happened just after 5 a.m. at a building in the North York area.
Police say three people were shot and two men were spotted fleeing the scene.
Officers attempted life-saving measures but one of the victims was pronounced dead.
The other two were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are not yet identifying the victim or releasing any suspect information.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2020.
By The Canadian Press
