Man dies of COVID-19 in N.L. after travelling

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A man who travelled from Central Africa to western Newfoundland has died while in self isolation after being diagnosed as the province's latest case of COVID-19.

A release from the province says the man was between 60-69 years of age and the case was travel-related.

Health officials say the man arrived in Toronto from Central Africa on Sept. 29, and travelled to western Newfoundland on Sept. 30.

They say he flew from Toronto to Halifax on Air Canada Flight 604, and from Halifax to Deer Lake on Air Canada Flight 8876.