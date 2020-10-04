Several Dundas businesses temporarily close after COVID case in bike store

A bicycle shop in Dundas has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Freewheel Cycle, which is located on King Street West at Main Street, posted about the closure on its website and Facebook page on Oct. 2.

“We have just learned that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19,” the post reads. It notes the employee hasn’t worked since Sept. 23.

“To be safe, we have decided to close the store temporarily to comply with COVID isolation measures,” the post reads. “If you have any symptoms please isolate and call the public health line for instructions.”

At least one neighbouring business also temporarily closed.

According to an Instagram post Sunday, Taylor’s Tea Room is temporarily closed and staff are being tested for COVID-19.

“There has been a positive case of COVID within our neighbouring strip of businesses,” the post reads. “Until test results for our staff come back cleared, we will not open. The health and safety of people comes first, and we will not take any risks around that.”

Taylor’s Tea Room confirmed via email that health authorities did not advise them to close.

“We made this call on our own,” the email said.