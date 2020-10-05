National Day of Awareness: Vigil honours missing and murdered Indigenous women at Hamilton city hall

A vigil honouring the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls was held at Hamilton City Hall Sunday.

Members of Spirit Sisters performed at a vigil for which was part of National Day of Awareness (NDA) for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls in Canada.

Each year, family members, Indigenous members of the community and concerned citizens gather for a vigil on Oct. 4, to honour the memory of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Vigils take place in many communities across Canada as well as internationally.