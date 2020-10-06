Flamborough apple growers managing through COVID, dry season

“We’ve definitely had to adapt,” he said, but noted despite the extra work, their production has been relatively unaffected.

The pandemic, however, has had a large impact on the alcohol sales side of the business. West Avenue sells kegs of cider to bars and restaurants in Hamilton, the GTA and beyond — and Haworth said that business has dropped to 10 or 15 per cent of what it was pre-COVID.

“On the flip side of that, our farm store and cider house for curbside pickup has increased 50 per cent,” he said.

From a growing standpoint, Haworth said as their 20-acre orchard is a cider orchard and does not offer apple sales or pick-your-own, their apple production is unique.

“Our apples blossom later in the spring, which is good for the early frosts, as we kind of bypass that,” he said. “We’re a pretty young organic orchard, too, so we’re not really bumper cropping, as yet — that will come in the next few years.”

Haworth said the 8th Concession orchard grows 110 varieties of apples, adding the operation is “very experimental.”

He noted several of their trees are biennial, meaning they produce apples one year and then have very few the next.

“This year, our crop is OK,” he said.

Robson said the season was dry and West Avenue does not irrigate, which means the apples are smaller in general.

“Our apples are small and tasty — and good for cider.”

For example, Haworth said they grow Golden Russets, a common apple variety, but their apples are smaller and provide 11-13 per cent sugar or alcohol, whereas a conventional orchard would likely be in the 8 per cent range.

Meanwhile, Bill George, the chairperson of the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association said from a regional and provincial standpoint, labour has been an issue with many growers.

“Every region is experiencing shortages in labour — from pruning right through to harvesting,” he said. “Growers are managing, but certainly they are short-handed and it’s causing some problems for them.

“I’ve heard estimates that guys could use 25-30 per cent more people in the field and the packing sheds.”

George said due to COVID-19 and the associated travel ban, there has been an issue with getting migrant workers into the province.

“Most apple growers and tender fruit growers need their workers in March and April,” he said. “So pruning was delayed and right from the get-go people were delayed in their practices in the field.

“I think that carried through right through the year.”

While noting every region will be slightly different, George said as a general rule, conditions have been drier than average.

“But my understanding is the quality of the fruit is going to be good this year, so that’s positive,” he said.

However, in the overall picture, George said the biggest thing he has heard from growers is that it has been a much more stressful year than usual.

“Whether it be with weather conditions or labour shortages, or market conditions,” he said. “For the whole industry, it has been challenging.

“But we’re working through it and hopefully everybody can start next year without as many issues as we had with the COVID pandemic - but I think it’s still going to be here next year - so I think we’ll have to work through it again next season.”

