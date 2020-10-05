McMaster University employee tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at McMaster University has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the school’s fourth case of the virus.

In a release Sunday — the same day Mac was notified of the case — the university said the employee was last on campus Sept. 29 and “spent time in the Life Sciences Building.”

The building has since been cleaned “several times” and underwent an additional cleaning on Sunday.

The staff member had been approved to come onto campus and had “followed all required health and safety protocols while on campus,” according to the release.

“When the university is notified that someone is awaiting test results and has been on campus, the areas where the person had been on campus in the past 72 hours are cleaned out of an abundance of caution,” the release added.

Contact tracing for the case is being conducted by public health and those who may have come into contact with the employee will be contacted “directly.”

The university is reminding all members of its community to use its new COVID-19 self-reporting tool in Mosaic to report a positive test result or close contact with someone else who has the virus.

“This tool is confidential and helps the university track confirmed cases on campus and ensure appropriate cleaning and safety protocols are put into place promptly,” stated the release.

Staff, students and faculty are also required to complete a COVID-19 screening tool within one hour of visiting the campus. There is also mandatory online training for those attending a McMaster facility.

Sunday’s case marked the fourth at the university.