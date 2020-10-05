Magnitsky sanctions demanded in Iranian shootdown

“The latest that has been provided was not informative at all. So I am suspicious of what may be coming,” Champagne said in a recent interview.

“You can rest assured that we will be ready with the international co-ordination and response group to ask all the questions that will need to be answered by Iran. And I suspect that these questions won't be answered fully or transparently.”

Champagne has rejected Iran’s July report, which depicted a chain of events where the shootdown could have been avoided.

It said that the Revolutionary Guard's surface-to-air missile battery had been moved and had not been properly reoriented before it targeted the Boeing 737-800.

The report said the people controlling the battery could not communicate with their command centre and that they fired twice on a plane that they misidentified without getting approval from their superiors.

Hamed Esmaeilion, a Toronto-area dentist whose wife and nine-year-old daughter were killed in the crash, says he does not believe Iran's explanation either.

“It was not an accident. It was a murder," Esmaeilion said in an interview Monday.

"It's not an air crash, or a plane crash. They murdered 176 people, and we should be completely frank.”

The families and loved ones of the victims have also complained that the government hasn’t communicated effectively with them about their efforts to seek justice from Iran.

Champagne said he discussed the issue in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart last week in an effort "to find a process where we can update the families of the victims on a regular basis."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press