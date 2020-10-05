Hamilton public health reports new COVID death

Hamilton public health reported a new COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the city’s virus death toll to 47.

A 68-year-old man died in hospital Sunday. This latest death is the second COVID-19 death in two weeks after having none for almost two months.

As of Oct. 4, Hamilton has had 1,210 cases of COVID-19 — up 11 from the previous day. Of those, 1,050, or 87 per cent, have been resolved. The city has 113 active cases.

Roughly 42 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Hamilton have been among people age 50 or over. Those who have died have been between the ages of 48 and 100, with the majority being age 80 or over.

An outbreak declared Oct. 3 at the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington has left two residents dead, bringing Halton’s death toll to 27. In total, six people — four staff and two residents — associated with the retirement home have tested positive. Halton public health is reporting that the “entire facility” has been affected.

Burlington reported Monday a total of 1,371 cases — up 27 from the previous report.

Four Hamilton-area schools — two in Hamilton and two in Brantford — have reported four new cases of COVID-19. One staff case was reported Oct. 2 at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton’s west end. A student has been confirmed infected at Sherwood Secondary School on the Mountain.

In Brantford, two schools in the same neighbourhood each had a positive case — Assumption College School on Shellard Lane and St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School on Flanders Drive.

McMaster University reported its fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, a staff member who “spent time in the Life Sciences Building,” the university wrote Sunday in a release.

The employee was last on campus Sept. 29. Three other people associated with the university — two students and one employee — have tested positive for the virus since the end of August.